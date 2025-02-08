Pinzon scores 27, Bryant takes down Binghamton 78-71

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon had 27 points in Bryant’s 78-71 victory over Binghamton on Saturday. Pinzon shot 9…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon had 27 points in Bryant’s 78-71 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Pinzon shot 9 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (15-10, 9-1 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Connor Withers shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bearcats (12-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Tymu Chenery, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Evan Ashe added 17 points for Binghamton. Gavin Walsh also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

