Pinzon leads Bryant against Vermont after 27-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 11-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 8-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Vermont after Rafael Pinzon scored 27 points in Bryant’s 81-79 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts have gone 9-2 in home games. Vermont averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 against conference opponents. Bryant is seventh in the America East giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Vermont averages 66.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pinzon is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.4 points. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15 points, 10.3 rebounds, five assists and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.