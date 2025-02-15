Live Radio
Pinzon has 27 and Bryant beats UMBC 81-79

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 3:42 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 27 points as Bryant beat UMBC 81-79 on Saturday.

Pinzon went 11 of 21 from the field (5 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (17-10, 11-1 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Keyshawn Mitchell finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Marlon Short led the way for the Retrievers (12-15, 4-8) with 23 points and two steals. UMBC also got 16 points and six rebounds from Louie Jordan. Marcus Banks also had 15 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

