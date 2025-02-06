Pinzon and Bryant host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 8-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 8-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Albany (NY) after Rafael Pinzon scored 29 points in Bryant’s 92-70 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Bryant is the top team in the America East averaging 39.5 points in the paint. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs scoring 13.0.

The Great Danes are 3-5 in conference play. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 2.3.

Bryant is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 74.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.1 Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Pinzon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amar’e Marshall is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Great Danes. Byron Joshua is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

