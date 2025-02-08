Pinion leads Arkansas State against Kent State after 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-8, 5-5 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-8, 5-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Kent State after Joseph Pinion scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 77-72 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-4 in home games. Kent State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Wolves are 6-4 on the road. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 6.6.

Kent State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 14.2 more points per game (78.6) than Kent State allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Pinion is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

