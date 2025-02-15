Pinedo leads Saint Francis (PA) against Cent. Conn. St. after 24-point outing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 5-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-6, 9-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 5-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-6, 9-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Cent. Conn. St. after Valentino Pinedo scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 79-74 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 5-7 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Riley Parker averaging 3.5.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.1 more points per game (71.5) than Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Devils. Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Parker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Pinedo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

