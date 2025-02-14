Pinedo and Saint Francis (PA) host Cent. Conn. St.

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 5-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-6, 9-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 5-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-6, 9-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Cent. Conn. St. after Valentino Pinedo scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 79-74 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jordan Jones with 3.4.

The Red Flash are 5-7 in conference play. Saint Francis (PA) has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Pinedo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.