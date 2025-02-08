Pigge, Harvard Crimson take on the Dartmouth Big Green

Harvard Crimson (7-12, 2-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (7-12, 2-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chandler Pigge and Harvard visit Ryan Cornish and Dartmouth in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Big Green are 5-3 in home games. Dartmouth averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-4 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Dartmouth scores 78.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 72.7 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 67.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.7 Dartmouth allows.

The Big Green and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Big Green. Connor Amundsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pigge is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.