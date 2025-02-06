Pierre scores 36, Jacksonville State knocks off Middle Tennessee 77-63

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 36 points as Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 77-63 on Thursday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 36 points as Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 77-63 on Thursday night.

Pierre poured in 10 3-pointers (on 16 attempts) for the Gamecocks (16-7, 8-2 Conference USA). Koree Cotton scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Michael Houge had 13 points and went 6 of 10 from the field. The Gamecocks extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jestin Porter finished with 17 points for the Blue Raiders (15-8, 6-4). Middle Tennessee also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Jlynn Counter.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee travels to play Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

