Pierre scores 34, Jacksonville State defeats Louisiana Tech 70-68

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 34 points led Jacksonville State past Louisiana Tech 70-68 on Saturday night.

Pierre had six rebounds for the Gamecocks (18-8, 10-3 Conference USA). Quel’Ron House shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Koree Cotton shot 1 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with seven points.

Daniel Batcho finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-9, 6-7). Louisiana Tech also got 16 points from Amaree Abram. Kaden Cooper finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

Pierre’s 18-point second half helped Jacksonville State finish off the two-point victory.

Both teams next play Thursday. Jacksonville State hosts New Mexico State and Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

