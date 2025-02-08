Pierre puts up 28, Jacksonville State downs Western Kentucky 85-83

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 28 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Western Kentucky 85-83 on Saturday night. Pierre…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 28 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Western Kentucky 85-83 on Saturday night.

Pierre shot 9 for 18 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Gamecocks (17-7, 9-2 Conference USA). Koree Cotton scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Jao Ituka shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the eighth straight win for the Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers (14-10, 5-6) were led by Khristian Lander, who posted 30 points and two steals. Tyrone Marshall added 22 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky. Braxton Bayless had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Pierre scored 14 points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into the break trailing 44-38. Pierre scored 14 second-half points and Jacksonville State secured the victory after a second half that featured nine lead changes and was tied eight times.

NEXT UP

Jacksonville State plays Thursday against Sam Houston on the road, and Western Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.