Pierre leads Jacksonville State against New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (13-12, 6-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-8, 10-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces New Mexico State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 34 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-68 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-0 in home games. Jacksonville State scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-6 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is second in the CUSA allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 44.1% and averaging 21.7 points for the Gamecocks. Koree Cotton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is averaging 13.6 points for the Aggies. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

