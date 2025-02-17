Phillips leads Stetson against North Florida after 26-point game

North Florida Ospreys (13-14, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-20, 5-9 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (13-14, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-20, 5-9 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces North Florida after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 26 points in Stetson’s 76-63 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Hatters are 4-7 on their home court. Stetson has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Ospreys are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida leads college basketball averaging 12.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Liam Murphy leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

Stetson averages 71.4 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 85.4 North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 15.2 points for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Ospreys. Murphy is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.