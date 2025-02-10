Pettway leads Prairie View A&M against Florida A&M after 23-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-19, 3-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-19, 3-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Florida A&M after Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-82 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Panthers are 2-4 on their home court. Prairie View A&M has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 6-4 in SWAC play. Florida A&M has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Prairie View A&M scores 74.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 71.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 85.7 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Rattlers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettway is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 16.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

Milton Matthews is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.5 points. Sterling Young is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

