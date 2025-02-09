Pettway and Prairie View A&M host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-19, 3-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-19, 3-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Florida A&M after Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-82 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Panthers are 2-4 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 6-4 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Shirley averaging 3.5.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Rattlers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Bryant is averaging 9.9 points for the Panthers. Pettway is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sterling Young is averaging 15.2 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

