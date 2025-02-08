Pettiford scores 20, High Point downs UNC Asheville 104-100 in OT

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Pettiford scored 20 points as High Point beat UNC Asheville 104-100 in overtime on…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Pettiford scored 20 points as High Point beat UNC Asheville 104-100 in overtime on Saturday night.

Pettiford also had five rebounds for the Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa scored 20 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line. Juslin Bodo Bodo shot 8 of 11 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 19 points. The Panthers picked up their sixth straight victory.

Giffa hit a jumper less than a minute into OT and High Point led the rest of the way.

Jordan Marsh led the way for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-2) with 33 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Josh Banks added 20 points for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon also had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Jordan Marsh made a 3-pointer for UNC Asheville with 14 seconds left in regulation to make it 86-all and, after Bobby Pettiford missed a potential winning jumper on the other end just before the buzzer, force overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. High Point hosts Longwood and UNC Ashevillesquares off against South Carolina Upstate on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

