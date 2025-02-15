Pettaway’s 18 help Presbyterian down Longwood 77-68

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Quadir Pettaway had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 77-68 win over Longwood on Saturday night. Pettaway shot…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Quadir Pettaway had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 77-68 win over Longwood on Saturday night.

Pettaway shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Blue Hose (11-16, 4-8 Big South Conference). Kobe Stewart added 16 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor while he also had six rebounds. Carl Parrish went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Lancers (16-11, 5-7) were led by Elijah Tucker, who posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Longwood also got 15 points, four assists and two steals from Kyrell Luc. Angelo Brizzi finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Presbyterian hosts Winthrop and Longwood squares off against Gardner-Webb at home.

