Peterson’s 22 lead East Tennessee State past Samford 66-59

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 7:17 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson had 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 66-59 victory against Samford on Saturday night.

Peterson added seven rebounds and six steals for the Buccaneers (15-10, 8-4 Southern Conference). Maki Johnson scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Karon Boyd shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jaden Brownell led the way for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. Rylan Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

