Peterson, UCF Knights host the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-16, 2-10 Big 12) at UCF Knights (8-14, 1-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays UCF in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Knights are 7-6 in home games. UCF gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 2-10 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCF is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UCF allows.

The Knights and Sun Devils face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achol Akot is averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

