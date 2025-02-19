Peterson scores 29 in East Tennessee State’s 65-49 win over UNC Greensboro

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 29 points helped East Tennessee State defeat UNC Greensboro 65-49 on Wednesday night.…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 29 points helped East Tennessee State defeat UNC Greensboro 65-49 on Wednesday night.

Peterson had 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (16-12, 9-6 Southern Conference). Karon Boyd scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 from the field and added five rebounds.

Kenyon Giles led the Spartans (18-10, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Donovan Atwell added 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits Wofford and UNC Greensboro plays Mercer on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

