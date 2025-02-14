Peterson leads UCF against No. 14 Kansas State

UCF Knights (9-14, 2-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (9-14, 2-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces No. 14 Kansas State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 34 points in UCF’s 85-76 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 15-0 in home games. Kansas State has a 21-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 2-11 in conference matchups. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Emely Rodriguez averaging 7.0.

Kansas State averages 80.7 points, 9.0 more per game than the 71.7 UCF gives up. UCF averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Kansas State allows.

The Wildcats and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Peterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Brown is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

