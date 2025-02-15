Peterson leads UCF against No. 14 Kansas State after 34-point game

UCF Knights (9-14, 2-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (9-14, 2-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays No. 14 Kansas State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 34 points in UCF’s 85-76 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 15-0 on their home court. Kansas State averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game.

The Knights are 2-11 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 6.9.

Kansas State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UCF scores 12.4 more points per game (67.5) than Kansas State gives up (55.1).

The Wildcats and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peterson is averaging 21.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Knights. Ally Stedman is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

