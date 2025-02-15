Peter scores 23 off the bench, Liberty beats UTEP 76-69

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 23 points off of the bench to lead Liberty past UTEP 76-69…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 23 points off of the bench to lead Liberty past UTEP 76-69 on Saturday night.

Peter had 10 rebounds for the Flames (21-5, 9-4 Conference USA). Owen Aquino scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Kaden Metheny went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Otis Frazier III finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Miners (17-8, 7-5). David Terrell Jr. added 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals for UTEP. Corey Camper Jr. finished with 10 points and two steals.

Zander Yates scored eight points in the first half and Liberty went into halftime trailing 35-32. Peter scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Liberty to a seven-point victory.

Liberty plays Saturday against Florida International at home, and UTEP visits Kennesaw State on Thursday.

