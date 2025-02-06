Peter scores 16 as Liberty knocks off Louisiana Tech 77-53

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Liberty past Louisiana Tech…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Liberty past Louisiana Tech 77-53 on Thursday night.

Peter shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Flames (18-5, 6-4 Conference USA). Colin Porter scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Zach Cleveland had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Al Green led the Bulldogs (16-7, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Sean Elkinton added 11 points.

Porter led Liberty with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-23 at the break. Liberty pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 22 points. Peter led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Liberty hosts Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech travels to play Florida International.

