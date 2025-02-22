Peter scores 14 as Liberty knocks off Florida International 58-45

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 14 points off of the bench to lead Liberty past Florida International 58-45…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Taelon Peter scored 14 points off of the bench to lead Liberty past Florida International 58-45 on Saturday.

Peter had six rebounds for the Flames (22-5, 10-4 Conference USA). Kaden Metheny scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jay Maughmer went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jayden Brewer led the way for the Panthers (8-19, 2-12) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Vianney Salatchoum added 10 points for Florida International.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State and Florida International takes on Kennesaw State at home.

