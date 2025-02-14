Peter and Liberty host UTEP

Liberty Flames (20-5, 8-4 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-7, 7-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (20-5, 8-4 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-7, 7-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits UTEP after Taelon Peter scored 20 points in Liberty’s 64-54 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 11-2 in home games. UTEP has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 8-4 in conference matchups. Liberty leads the CUSA giving up just 61.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

UTEP averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Miners. Devon Barnes is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Flames. Peter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

