Perry’s heave at the buzzer helps Fairfield down Marist 59-56

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deon Perry’s 19 points and hit a three-quarter court heave as time expired to help Fairfield defeat Marist 59-56 on Thursday night.

Perry hit Peyton Smith for a layup that made it 56-all with nine seconds to play. Jadin Collins-Roberts went 0 for 2 from the free throw line with 1.4 seconds left. After a Stags timeout, Michael Rogan threw the inbounds pass to Perry who took a dribble before launching the winning the heave.

Perry shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Stags (9-14, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Prophet Johnson added nine points while going 2 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Jamie Bergens shot 2 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

Josh Pascarelli led the Red Foxes (16-4, 9-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jadin Collins added 10 points and eight rebounds for Marist. Jaden Daughtry had nine points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Fairfield hosts Sacred Heart and Marist hosts Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

