Perry leads Fairfield against Marist after 20-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (16-3, 9-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Marist after Deon Perry scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 87-64 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 5-4 on their home court. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jamie Bergens averaging 2.8.

The Red Foxes have gone 9-1 against MAAC opponents. Marist scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Marist allows to opponents. Marist has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Perry is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

