Perry leads Fairfield against Iona after 23-point game

Fairfield Stags (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (8-13, 5-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Iona after Deon Perry scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 81-69 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gaels have gone 4-5 at home. Iona ranks sixth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Stags are 4-6 in MAAC play. Fairfield ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Prophet Johnson averaging 7.0.

Iona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals. Adam Njie is averaging 11.8 points, four assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Stags. Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

