Pericic and Appalachian State host Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-12, 4-7 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-12, 4-7 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Northern Illinois after Elena Pericic scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 73-71 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-3 in home games. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.0 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Huskies are 4-6 in road games. Northern Illinois is sixth in the MAC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Appalachian State makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Pericic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chelby Koker is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.