Pepperdine visits Washington State following Calmese’s 25-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 3-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-10, 5-7 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 3-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-10, 5-7 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Pepperdine after Nate Calmese scored 25 points in Washington State’s 82-74 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars are 8-2 in home games. Washington State is seventh in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 1.9.

The Waves are 3-7 in conference play. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 6.8.

Washington State makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Pepperdine has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.5 points. Calmese is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

