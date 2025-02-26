Pepperdine hosts Washington State, aims to end home skid

Washington State Cougars (18-12, 13-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-19, 3-15 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (18-12, 13-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-19, 3-15 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Washington State looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Waves have gone 5-6 in home games. Pepperdine is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 13-6 in conference games. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 7.0.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 68.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 65.6 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.6 points. Ornela Muca is shooting 35.7% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 6.1 points. Wallack is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

