Pepperdine and San Francisco meet for conference showdown

San Francisco Dons (10-12, 7-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 3-9 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (10-12, 7-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pepperdine and San Francisco face off on Thursday.

The Waves have gone 5-3 at home. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Dons are 7-6 in conference play. San Francisco is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Pepperdine averages 58.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 64.5 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 65.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 65.5 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

The Waves and Dons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is averaging 10.3 points for the Waves. Makena Mastora is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Freja Werth is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Angeliki Ziaka is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.