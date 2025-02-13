Pennsylvania visits Yale after Poulakidas’ 32-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-14, 2-5 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 7-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-14, 2-5 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 7-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Pennsylvania after John Poulakidas scored 32 points in Yale’s 103-88 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League with 39.7 points in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 9.3.

The Quakers are 2-5 in conference games. Pennsylvania is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Yale’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Nick Spinoso is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.