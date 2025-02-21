Pennsylvania secures 88-75 win against Dartmouth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso scored 23 points as Pennsylvania beat Dartmouth 88-75 on Friday night. Spinoso added five rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso scored 23 points as Pennsylvania beat Dartmouth 88-75 on Friday night.

Spinoso added five rebounds for the Quakers (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League). Ethan Roberts scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Sam Brown went 6 of 15 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Quakers.

The Big Green (12-11, 6-4) were led in scoring by Ryan Cornish, who finished with 19 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 18 points for Dartmouth. Jackson Munro also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania hosts Harvard and Dartmouth goes on the road to play Princeton.

