Pennsylvania hosts Yale, aims to stop home losing streak

Yale Bulldogs (2-19, 1-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-10, 2-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Yale looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Quakers are 4-5 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Collins averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 in conference games. Yale is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

Pennsylvania averages 66.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.2 Yale allows. Yale averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Pennsylvania allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stina Almqvist is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Quakers. Collins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avery Lee averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Egger is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

