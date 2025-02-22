Pennsylvania hosts Harvard after Hinton’s 31-point performance

Harvard Crimson (9-14, 4-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (9-14, 4-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Pennsylvania after Robert Hinton scored 31 points in Harvard’s 76-71 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Quakers have gone 5-7 at home. Pennsylvania is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crimson have gone 4-6 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Pennsylvania is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 68.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 75.6 Pennsylvania allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Louis Lesmond averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Hinton is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

