Pennick scores 22, Navy knocks off American 68-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2025, 10:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Pennick scored 22 points as Navy beat American 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Pennick added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League). Mike Woods scored 12 points while going 4 of 4 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Austin Benigni shot 2 of 11 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Matt Rogers finished with 17 points for the Eagles (18-12, 12-5). Greg Jones added 10 points for American. Colin Smalls also had nine points.

Navy led American at the half, 30-27, with Pennick (seven points) its high scorer before the break. Pennick’s 15-point second half helped Navy close out the eight-point victory.

The loss dropped American into a first-place tie with Bucknell.

NEXT UP

Both teams play their regular-season finales on Saturday. Navy hosts Loyola Maryland and American travels to play Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

