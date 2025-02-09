Penn State faces Northwestern, looks to break 4-game skid

Penn State Lady Lions (10-13, 1-11 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Penn State Lady Lions (10-13, 1-11 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in home games. Northwestern is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Lady Lions are 1-11 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Northwestern is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 73.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 74.5 Northwestern allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Lau is averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Moriah Murray averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Gabby Elliott is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.