Pedersen leads Wyoming against Boise State after 21-point showing

Wyoming Cowgirls (16-9, 10-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-12, 5-9 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Boise State after Malene Pedersen scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 59-54 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 11-3 in home games. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Elodie Lalotte averaging 10.0.

The Cowgirls are 10-3 in conference games. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC scoring 65.9 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Boise State scores 70.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 59.1 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 65.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 65.1 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Cowgirls square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.4 points. Tatum Thompson is averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 19.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Pedersen is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

