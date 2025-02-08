Peavy’s 22 lead Georgetown past Seton Hall 60-46

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy had 22 points in Georgetown’s 60-46 win against Seton Hall on Saturday. Peavy added seven…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy had 22 points in Georgetown’s 60-46 win against Seton Hall on Saturday.

Peavy added seven rebounds and three steals for the Hoyas (15-9, 6-7 Big East Conference). Thomas Sorber scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Caleb Williams went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Pirates (6-18, 1-12) were led by Isaiah Coleman, who posted 21 points and 10 rebounds. Godswill Erheriene added eight points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall. The loss is the ninth straight for the Pirates.

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgetown visits Butler and Seton Hall plays UConn at home.

