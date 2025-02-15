Peavy leads Georgetown against Butler after 22-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (15-9, 6-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (15-9, 6-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Butler after Micah Peavy scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 60-46 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-6 at home. Butler scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Hoyas are 6-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East with 14.5 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.7.

Butler makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Georgetown averages 70.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.7 Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McCaffery averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Hoyas. Peavy is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

