Payton Sparks scores 27 and Ball State beats Buffalo 89-76

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Payton Sparks’ 27 points helped Ball State defeat Buffalo 89-76 on Saturday night.

Sparks added 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Jermahri Hill had 18 points and shot 6 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Anquan Boldin Jr. led the way for the Bulls (7-14, 2-7) with 16 points, three steals and two blocks. Bryson Wilson also scored 16 points for Buffalo. Ryan Sabol finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Ball State took the lead with 3:35 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 45-32 at halftime, with Sparks racking up 18 points. Ball State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points. Pearson led the way in the second half with a team-high 11 points.

