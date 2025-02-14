Payne and Idaho host Eastern Washington

Idaho Vandals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-16, 5-7 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-16, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Eastern Washington after Jack Payne scored 21 points in Idaho’s 78-76 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 7-4 at home. Eastern Washington gives up 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Vandals are 6-6 in conference matchups. Idaho is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Washington averages 72.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 75.1 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is averaging 15 points for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vandals. Payne is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

