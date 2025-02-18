Paveletzke, Mitchell lead Ohio over Central Michigan 84-82

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points and Shereef Mitchell made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points and Shereef Mitchell made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining as Ohio defeated Central Michigan 84-82 on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Mitchell shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Jakobi Heady finished with 35 points for the Chippewas (11-15, 4-9). Ugnius Jarusevicius added 25 points and six rebounds.

Paveletzke put up 20 points in the second half.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Ohio hosts Akron and Central Michigan travels to play Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

