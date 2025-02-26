Paulk, Wofford Terriers to visit Downing, East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Wofford Terriers (16-9, 8-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-12, 6-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (16-9, 8-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-12, 6-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State host Evangelia Paulk and Wofford in SoCon action.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-3 at home. East Tennessee State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 8-4 in conference play. Wofford is 3-0 in one-possession games.

East Tennessee State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Terriers meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

Paulk is averaging 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals for the Terriers. Helen Matthews is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.