Paulk and Wofford host Western Carolina

Wofford Terriers (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-13, 1-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Western Carolina after Evangelia Paulk scored 29 points in Wofford’s 93-88 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 6-5 at home. Western Carolina is the top team in the SoCon averaging 34.9 points in the paint. Tyja Beans leads the Catamounts with 4.0.

The Terriers are 6-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon giving up 58.7 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

Western Carolina averages 72.4 points, 13.7 more per game than the 58.7 Wofford gives up. Wofford’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Western Carolina has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Catamounts and Terriers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Burton is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Molly Masingale is averaging 10.3 points for the Terriers. Paulk is averaging 15.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

