Patterson, Northwestern State Demons take on the New Orleans Privateers

Northwestern State Demons (12-15, 8-8 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-23, 2-14 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northwestern State Demons (12-15, 8-8 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-23, 2-14 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Northwestern State in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Privateers are 0-9 in home games. New Orleans has a 3-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 8-8 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 4.8.

New Orleans scores 67.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 68.9 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 68.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 82.5 New Orleans allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.