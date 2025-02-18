Patterson leads Minnesota against UCLA after 25-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -12.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits UCLA after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 25 points in Minnesota’s 69-66 win against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 13-1 in home games. UCLA is seventh in the Big Ten with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 1.8.

The Golden Gophers are 5-9 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Minnesota averages 69.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 64.8 UCLA gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Patterson is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.