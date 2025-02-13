Pascarelli and the Marist Red Foxes take on conference foe Siena

Marist Red Foxes (16-5, 9-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-13, 6-7 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (16-5, 9-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-13, 6-7 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justice Shoats and Siena host Josh Pascarelli and Marist in MAAC play Friday.

The Saints are 7-3 in home games. Siena has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Red Foxes are 9-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Siena averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shoats is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Pascarelli is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

